Recent Lonzo Ball comment shows he's a perfect fit for Cavaliers' locker room
Who knew Cleveland had water?
Well, not Lonzo Ball.
Recently, the offseason addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster, veteran point guard Lonzo Ball, was asked about how he likes Cleveland, Ohio. Ball has spent time in Los Angeles, New Orleans and Chicago throughout his career prior to being traded for by the Cavaliers.
"I like Cleveland, the guys joke with me because I didn't know that Cleveland had water," the 27-year-old Ball said.
The water Ball is likely referring to is Lake Erie, bordering right up against the City of Cleveland. His previous three stops in his career wouldn't have exposed him to the Great Lakes.
However, this reason for Ball to be in headlines is a positive one. It's nice to see for the former No. 2 overall pick who normally is in the news for the countless injuries he has suffered throughout his career. Most notably, he returned from a two-year absence from the court due to knee injuries.
In an already personality-filled locker room, Ball is showing that he fits right in with the rag-tag group of hoopers that is looking to compete for an NBA championship in the 2025-26 season.
He has spent eight years in the NBA, six playing, and has shown to be a promising addition to any team on both sides of the ball. Across his career, he is averaging 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. His shooting marks are consistent as he is drilling 40% of his shots from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.
He also contributes a near two steals and one block per game, making his value on defense huge for the Cavaliers.
Last season, he played just 35 games after returning from injury, He averaged 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in 22.2 minutes per game. However, he ended up suffering a wrist injury that sidelined him through the end of the season.
Those numbers may not be eye-popping, but its the exact consistency Cleveland will be looking for from its bench depth, especially with guard Darius Garland missing the first few months from a toe injury.
Recently on NBA Today, Brian Windhorst spoke to what Ball has done for Cleveland in just the short few months of being with the team.
"With Darius Garland expected to miss the start of the season recovering from toe surgery, Lonzo Ball could have a bigger role on the court," he said. "But the Cavs view this as like their Alex Caruso move, like their Jrue Holiday move. The last two champions had moves like that right before the season.”
Those comments do not just come across as empty praise, as head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cavaliers built upon this notion just last week.
"With his history, we need to have a plan in place," Atkinson said. "We need that guy healthy for playoffs because he is a heck of a player. He fits what we do and I just love his character."
Ball is fitting into the locker room well, forming strong bonds with his teammates and most importantly: staying healthy.
As Cleveland looks to kick off the regular season in just a few weeks, expect to see Ball flow easily into the system that the Cavaliers have in place.