Koby Altman Reveals When De'Andre Hunter Could Play For Cavaliers
One day after finalizing a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for De'Andre Hunter, Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman, responded to the biggest question everyone wants to know: when will he make his debut for the wine and gold?
As Altman explained, for now, there is no definitive answer.
"So he's in Cleveland now," said Altman. "He's doing his battery of tests for the physical. And then, Georges [Niang] and Caris [LeVert] have to pass their physicals in Atlanta before I can answer that."
Of course, Niang and LeVert were the two main pieces sent to the Atlanta Hawks in the deal for Hunter, along with three second-round picks and two pick swaps.
What's clear right now is that Hunter will not be available for the team's game in Washington on Friday night. Once Hunter is cleared physically though, there's a chance he could be ready in time for the Cavs' home showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
What's also unclear is how Hunter will fit into the team's rotation. While there's a valid case to be made that he'll fill the team's starting three spot, that may not happen initially. Hunter may start out coming off the bench, much like he did in Atlanta.
Only time will tell how head coach Kenny Atkinson plans on integrating his newest piece into the Eastern Conference leading Cavaliers.
