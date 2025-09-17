Latest ESPN future power rankings reveal promising future for Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the betting favorites to win the Eastern Conference this upcoming season, but they’re also set up for success in years to come.
In ESPN's latest power rankings, top NBA insiders ranked all 30 NBA teams based on their three-year outlook. These power rankings factored in everything from the team’s financial situation, players under contract, market size, cap space, draft capital and overall management.
The Cavaliers have the fourth-best future outlook in the NBA.
Although the Cavs stumbled in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, losing to the Indiana Pacers in five games, the East looks wide open for the Cavs this season. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum will miss the entire season due to ruptured Achilles tendons, paving the way for Cleveland to make their first Eastern Conference Finals without LeBron James in several decades.
While the Cavs are in the bottom tier of the NBA in terms of available cap space, market and draft capital, the team’s sound management under President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman and talented roster will give them a promising outlook towards the future.
The New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder were the three teams listed above the Cavs in this power ranking.
The Knicks have just slightly more cap space than the Cavs, who remain the lone team in the NBA’s second-apron luxury tax threshold. While chairman Dan Gilbert is willing to spend whatever is needed to field a championship roster, the Cavs will have a hard time making improvements to their team as long as they’re penalized by that second apron.
While Cleveland’s core four players, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are all under 30 years old, the Cavs will need to count on their superstars to keep them relevant into the future because of a lack of cap space and draft picks paired with a less-than-desirable market for free agents.
While New York’s players are not as talented as the Cavs, they have a bit more financial flexibility and play basketball in a much more desirable market.
The two teams with the most promising future, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, have the best players in the league, according to this article.
Thunder management has done a remarkable job stockpiling draft picks, but their cap space situation is tight because of mega extensions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams after their championship this season.
Meanwhile, the Rockets, who added future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant this offseason, have a talented roster with plenty of draft capital, above-average management and an attractive market for free agents.
While Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson will be focused on getting his team deeper in the NBA Playoffs during the team’s 2025 campaign, it’s assuring to hear that Cleveland basketball is set up for success for many years to come.