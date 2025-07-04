Donovan Mitchell Gets Honest About Cavaliers Playoff Loss To Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers had one of the best regular seasons in franchise history, winning 62 games and securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, last year will primarily be remembered for Cleeland's short postseason run and being eliminated in the second round by the Indiana Pacers in five games.
The Cavaliers' shortcoming is something Donovan Mitchell thought a lot about following the loss, and still ponders two months later.
Mitchell recently opened up and got honest about Cleveland's loss to the Indiana Pacers in an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.
"This loss [against the Pacers] definitely messed me up a little bit. You know what I mean, more so than most years. And that's what it's going to take for it to not happen again," said Mitchell.
"I think for me, because you look at the way the regular season went, you look at the way things were stacked up. I think for me, it was just in my mind, it was like this is supposed to [happen]."
Mitchell continued, "I'm not saying we took anything for granted at all by any means but it just felt like this was that time. I think everybody can agree with that so I think that's why when it ended so abruptly, even in the summer, like, I didn't have any plans, like, I didn't have I didn't know what to do. I found myself, like, even though I was moving around and different things, I found myself still just sitting there, just trying to process, like that we don't play tomorrow."
Cleveland's superstar went on to say that he found himself just sitting around, reflecting on the series, in disbelief that it was over.
"I was in Cleveland for about a week after - usually after the season, I fly out right away, I have to go back home. I couldn't leave 'cause it was just like there's there's no way [it's over]."
Even though Mitchell admitted this loss was hard to stomach and let reality sink in that Cleveland's season was actually over, he also knows this loss will be a motivator for himself in the future.
"I think that's ultimately going to fuel me. I'm at that point now where I've accepted it, and now I'm using it to work."
