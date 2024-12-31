Cavs Insider

LeBron James Current Playing Status For Cavaliers vs. Lakers Matchup

LeBron James may miss the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tommy Wild

Apr 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Darius Garland (10) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers will always receive extra attention when they face the Los Angeles Lakers because of their connection to LeBron James.

The two teams are set to face off once again on New Year's Eve evening, but there's a chance LeBron will miss the game.

LeBron James - Questionable

As of Tuesday afternoon, James' playing status for the game is still questionable as he deals with an illness. This is the same illness that kept him sidelined in the Lakers' previous game against the Sacramento Kings.

Hopefully, LeBron does suit up against the Cavaliers. It would be amazing to see him play his first game as a 40-year-old against the city he has so much history and connection to.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

LeBron isn't the only Lakers member whose status is uncertain. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, and Gabe Vincent is questionable with an oblique strain.

The Lakers who have already been ruled out for their matchup against the Cavaliers are Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood.

LeBron James (23) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20).
Apr 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20)a nd forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Since the Cavaliers just played on Monday night, they have not yet submitted their injury report (as of 12:00 PM EST) on Tuesday.

However, Isaac Okoro will still remain out as he deals with a shoulder injury. Hopefully, he's the only member of the Cavaliers that appears on the injury report.

With Okoro remaining out, and if LeBron does play, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley will likely guard James.

