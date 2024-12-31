LeBron James Current Playing Status For Cavaliers vs. Lakers Matchup
The Cleveland Cavaliers will always receive extra attention when they face the Los Angeles Lakers because of their connection to LeBron James.
The two teams are set to face off once again on New Year's Eve evening, but there's a chance LeBron will miss the game.
LeBron James - Questionable
As of Tuesday afternoon, James' playing status for the game is still questionable as he deals with an illness. This is the same illness that kept him sidelined in the Lakers' previous game against the Sacramento Kings.
Hopefully, LeBron does suit up against the Cavaliers. It would be amazing to see him play his first game as a 40-year-old against the city he has so much history and connection to.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
LeBron isn't the only Lakers member whose status is uncertain. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, and Gabe Vincent is questionable with an oblique strain.
The Lakers who have already been ruled out for their matchup against the Cavaliers are Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
Since the Cavaliers just played on Monday night, they have not yet submitted their injury report (as of 12:00 PM EST) on Tuesday.
However, Isaac Okoro will still remain out as he deals with a shoulder injury. Hopefully, he's the only member of the Cavaliers that appears on the injury report.
With Okoro remaining out, and if LeBron does play, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley will likely guard James.