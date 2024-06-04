LeBron James Happy For Kyrie Irving But 'So F—ing Mad' They're Not Duo
In a teaser for Episode 9 of "Mind The Game" and just two days prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, LeBron James has made his feelings toward a prematurely-ended on-court partnership with Kyrie Irving clear.
Just like the majority of Cleveland Cavaliers fans who watched the duo dominate for the mid-2010s in Finals appearance after Finals appearance for four straight years, it appears LeBron is feeling nostalgic seeing Irving get back to the big stage for the first time since 2017.
"Sitting here watching it, I'm playing like so f***ing happy and so proud, and to watch him continue his growth or whatever the case may be. And at the same time, I'm so f***ing mad that I am not his running mate anymore. I just remember those times," LeBron said to JJ Redick in the short clip.
"Listen, I would call Kyrie 'The Wizard' all the time. There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do."
LeBron went on to express his feelings, likening Irving's "wildcard" to Luka Doncic and the Mavs to a Draw 4 card in Uno.
"I have so many words to praise Kyrie that I end up with absolutely none," LeBron continued. "He's the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen.
"I've never seen a guy in my NBA life that feels better at times shooting with his off hand than his primary hand. If Kyrie's off in a game with his right hand, he will literally go exclusively to his left hand. I've never seen nothing like that."
For Clevelanders, reading this has to tug at the heart strings and arise quite a bit of frustration considering how things ended seven years ago at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.
That offseason, Irving requested a trade to carve his own path outside of LeBron's reach. The Cavs obliged, sending him to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, a 2018 first-round draft pick that turned into Collin Sexton and a second-rounder.
Irving will get his shot at winning his second Larry O'Brien trophy beginning on Thursday night with the Mavericks.
All the while, LeBron and Cavs fans alike will just be watching along with the rest of the basketball world, wondering the same question.
"What if?"