LeBron James makes bold claim about the Cavaliers’ upcoming season
The Cavaliers are about to start their quest to become the first team to win a championship in Cleveland since LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers.
But James is still talking about Cleveland, making a bold claim about the current status of the Cavaliers on his “Mind the Game” podcast.
“You think about Cleveland with Allen and Mobley, they have to be able to complement one another,” James said. “I think they’re under the most pressure of any team coming into the season.”
James left Cleveland to join the Lakers after the 2018 NBA Finals. The Cavaliers were unable to defeat Kevin Durant’s Golden State Warriors in consecutive seasons, fellow superstar Kyrie Irving had departed and Cleveland was left for dead.
But on the 10th year anniversary of the 2016 Cavs, this current roster has their own chance to win a title. Currently, the Cavaliers are the betting favorite to win the Eastern Conference. They have the second-best odds to win the championship behind the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
All summer, James flirted with Cleveland. He was spotted golfing in Northeast Ohio and then wound up working out inside of the Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence. Sprinkle in a few cryptic social media posts, and it certainly seemed like James was leaving the door open for a return to the Cavaliers.
Cavs President of Basketball operations Koby Altman saw things differently. Even though the Cavaliers could not get through the second round of the NBA Playoffs two seasons in a row, Altman decided to stand by his players.
Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell were all subject to trade conversation amongst fans and pundits throughout the first few weeks after the season, but Altman said he wanted to improve on the margins – and he did just that.
The Cavs traded away Isaac Okoro and let Ty Jerome walk in free agency, two players that were fan favorites and big reasons for their 64 regular season wins, but complete nonfactors in the NBA Playoffs. They got back Lonzo Ball, an athletic guard that can run head coach Kenny Atkinson’s offense while defending the perimeter. They also ended the long drought of not having backup centers, adding Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant so the team does not collapse when Mobley or Allen need a rest.
James ended up back in Los Angeles after accepting his $52.6 million player option. The Lakers have made it abundantly clear that they have no longterm plans with James as they focus on Luke Doncic and the future.
There’s no denying that the Cavaliers have a lot of pressure on them this season. They are the most expensive team in the history of the NBA and their nucleus has not proved that they can get to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Boston Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum and the Indiana Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton due to ruptured Achilles tendons. The Cavaliers should have a direct flight to face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Since James seems done with the Lakers after this season, and he already knows the Cavs are facing a ton of pressure, maybe he can help his old squad out one more time next year.