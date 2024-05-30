March Madness Phenom Has Workout With Cavaliers
On Wednesday, former North Carolina State big man DJ Burns Jr. posted a picture on his Instagram story of a Cleveland Cavaliers practice jersey. One Cavs' fan was quick to notice this and posted the screenshot on X.
It is safe to assume that Burns had a workout with the Cavaliers as Cleveland prepares for the 2024 NBA Draft on June 26th and 27th. Burns is certainly an intriguing prospect.
Just a few months back, Burns became one of the more notable players during March Madness. The size combined with athleticism of Burns impressed the college basketball world as he led the 11-seed Wolfpack on an improbable run to the Final Four. Ultimately, their road ended against the Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 63-50 in Glendale, Arizona.
When watching NC State games, the 6'9" and 300-plus pound frame of Burns is what catches most people's attention first. Despite the wide, sturdy frame, he has a lot of skill. Burns has fairly nimble feet, a spin move with shocking burst and a reliable left hand. His skills not only impressed viewers, but his performances during the tournament made a stronger case for a chance in the NBA.
During the 2023-24 season, Burns averaged 12.9 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game and shot 53.1% from the field. In the first four games of the tournament for NC State, the numbers were much higher for Burns though. Prior to the difficult battle with Purdue's Zach Edey, Burns was averaging 18.3 points per game on an efficient 67.4% from the field.
In order to run the floor in the NBA and compete with ultra-athletic bigs, Burns has worked hard this offseason to lose unnecessary weight. In a side-by-side picture showing a much slimmer Burns, the post claimed that he had lost 45 pounds since the Final Four, crediting NBA Insider Shams Charania for the information.
If Burns can improve on the glass and have the stamina to run up and down the floor in a fast-paced game, then perhaps the Cavaliers should seriously consider adding him to the roster. There are rumors that Jarrett Allen could be traded this offseason. Regardless of if the "core four" of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Allen remain intact or not, bringing in a young big man with a sturdy frame could be beneficial.
Most draft experts expect Burns to not be selected in the draft. Snagging him as an undrafted free agent would likely intrigue numerous teams, including the Cavaliers. It is highly unlikely that Cleveland will make a move for him during the draft, but perhaps this workout went well enough to increase the chances of the recent March Madness phenom wearing the wine and gold in 2024-25.