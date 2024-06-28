March Madness Star DJ Burns Shares Message For Cavaliers Fans
Cleveland Cavaliers fans will be seeing a familiar face when they turn on the NBA Summer League next month when D.J. Burns suits up for the Wine and Gold.
The N.C. State star, who became a household during March Madness as he helped propel his Wolfpack team to the Final Four signed with Cleveland on Thursday following the conclusion of the NBA Draft. For now, Burns' deal is only for him to participate on the Cavaliers Summer League team. That could change if he plays well in Las Vegas though.
Shortly after signing the deal to represent the Cavaliers, Burns took to X to share a message with fans.
Burns took advantage of an extra year of eligibility to make one final run with N.C. State as a senior for the 2023-24 campaign. It proved to be fruitful as he averaged 20.7 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, 4.6 rebounds per game and one block per game, over the course of 41 games. He became a bonafide star, however, during an unforgettable NCAA Tournament run for the Wolfpack.
Now he finds himself suiting up for the Cavs with a chance to earn a spot on an NBA roster.
Joining Burns in Vegas next month will be Cleveland's first-round pick Jaylon Tyson out of Cal. As well as Luke Travers and Khalifa Diop, both of whom spent the last two years playing oversees after being drafted by the Cavs in the second-round in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Cavs Draft Pick Jaylon Tyson Urges New College Trend Is Not A Red Flag
If Burns is able to flash something during the Summer League, it may not be the only time Cavs fans get to see him in Wine and Gold.