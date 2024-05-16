Cavs Insider

Marcus Morris Sr.’s Inspired Performance Not Enough, Cavs Bow Out To Celtics

The Cleveland forward had his best offensive performance in a Cavalier uniform in Game 5 against Boston on Wednesday night.

Logan Potosky

May 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the second quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
May 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the second quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday night, the Eastern Conference fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers needed a road win against the top-seeded Boston Celtics to keep their season alive.

Unfortunately, the Wine and Gold’s 2023-24 season came to an end in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series, as they fell to Boston by a final score of 113-98.

But the Cavaliers put forth a valiant effort as a team, as they were without five-time reigning NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, starting center Jarrett Allen, and sixth-man Caris LeVert.

With these key players absent from the Cleveland lineup, the Wine and Gold needed others to step up in their place to give the team a chance to win. One player who stepped up to the task was veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr.

In 33 minutes off the bench, his most playing time in a game this postseason, the 34-year-old scored 25 points. Morris Sr. shot an impressive 10-for-13 (76.9%) from the field and an even more efficient 5-for-6 (83.3%) from beyond the arc.

His 25 points are tied for his second-most in a game in his postseason career. 

He also tallied 25 points as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers against the Utah Jazz on June 16, 2021. On Wednesday night, Morris Sr. was one point away from tying his postseason career-high of 26, which he scored for Los Angeles on June 30, 2021 against the Phoenix Suns.

The Cavaliers now enter the offseason, looking to build onto a campaign in which the team reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time in six years.

