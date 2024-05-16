Marcus Morris Sr.’s Inspired Performance Not Enough, Cavs Bow Out To Celtics
On Wednesday night, the Eastern Conference fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers needed a road win against the top-seeded Boston Celtics to keep their season alive.
Unfortunately, the Wine and Gold’s 2023-24 season came to an end in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series, as they fell to Boston by a final score of 113-98.
But the Cavaliers put forth a valiant effort as a team, as they were without five-time reigning NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, starting center Jarrett Allen, and sixth-man Caris LeVert.
With these key players absent from the Cleveland lineup, the Wine and Gold needed others to step up in their place to give the team a chance to win. One player who stepped up to the task was veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr.
In 33 minutes off the bench, his most playing time in a game this postseason, the 34-year-old scored 25 points. Morris Sr. shot an impressive 10-for-13 (76.9%) from the field and an even more efficient 5-for-6 (83.3%) from beyond the arc.
His 25 points are tied for his second-most in a game in his postseason career.
He also tallied 25 points as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers against the Utah Jazz on June 16, 2021. On Wednesday night, Morris Sr. was one point away from tying his postseason career-high of 26, which he scored for Los Angeles on June 30, 2021 against the Phoenix Suns.
The Cavaliers now enter the offseason, looking to build onto a campaign in which the team reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time in six years.