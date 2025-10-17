Max Strus explains 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers expectations
The Cleveland Cavaliers are among the select few teams in the NBA this season with a real shot at winning the championship. Every player on the Cavs understands that their ultimate goal is to secure a title after falling short in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the past two seasons.
One of the few Cavaliers players with NBA Finals experience is forward Max Strus, who competed in the 2023 Finals with the Miami Heat, ultimately falling to the Denver Nuggets in five games.
Strus wants to get back to the finals, but this time get a different result, and knows getting to the championship is what the team needs to do this season.
"It's hard not to say championship, even if you don't want to put that expectation on ourselves," Strus said. "That should always be at the back of our minds, not just to reach that level, but to treat each day like a championship, striving to win every day and make the most of everything we've invested in, everything we value here as championship-minded things. I think that should be the goal and the outlook for the season, and I think we are already on track to do that. A lot of guys in this room and our locker room are determined to get there."
The Eastern Conference is wide open this season, especially with the Boston Celtics likely taking a hit. Star forward Jayson Tatum is expected to miss much, if not all, of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon he suffered back in May.
The Cavs have all the pieces to make a long postseason run, but first, they need to get healthy.
All-Star point guard Darius Garland underwent surgery in June to address a toe issue that had been bothering him throughout the playoffs, causing him to miss four games. He may return to action by November or December. Additionally, Strus had surgery on his foot in August, which might keep him sidelined until the calendar turns to 2026.
The Cavs want to ensure that both players are completely healthy before they step back onto the court. Dealing with foot injuries can be challenging, as they can linger throughout the entire season.
The Cavs aren't focused on how many games it can win in November and December; instead, they aim to see how far they can go in the postseason next summer.