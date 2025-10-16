These Cavaliers players need to step up their production for the 2025-26 season
After four games and a 1-3 record for the Cleveland Cavaliers to start the season, there are three players that really stand out as individuals who need to put in better performances if this team wants to have another successful season.
Expectations for the Cavaliers are heightened in a weak Eastern Conference.
These are the three Cavs players that can increase their production for a chance at the NBA Finals:
Dean Wade
Wade has been with the Cavaliers for six seasons now. He has been a rotational player for the team now for about five of those. He has been given on average 20 minutes per game.
Wade has shown some top tier performances, but he has had only four games of over 20 points, with the last one being in March 2024. Better decisions when scoring is what he needs to level up on.
Wade's scoring is inconsistent. Watching him play games, Wade takes around four threes per game on average, but he is not hitting them at an elite level.
On average he’s had the same numbers for five years now. The mistakes when seeing an open shot are a problem to fix.
Thomas Bryant
Bryant was acquired by the Cavs at the end of September. In his four preseason games, he had one memorable performance, but not for a good reason. Bryant still remains with the Cavaliers as the season approaches and the assumption would be that he will be a member of this team for the year.
If Bryant wants to be on another championship winning team, he will need to show himself as a leader off the bench and use his physicality.
Bryant won a championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. He also has a good shot behind him and can hit a three off the pick and roll, which is an important role with the shooters that are on this team.
If Bryant can show that leadership and help bring some energy to the bench unit, then he may find a spot on a team's roster after playing for his sixth team in the NBA.
Lonzo Ball
Ball was traded to Cleveland for Isaac Okoro. His main focus should be his availability.
He can also be a role model for young guards Tyrese Proctor and Craig Porter Jr., who have shown some solid skills in the preseason. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson had a lot of positive things to say about Ball's performance in the last game against the Detroit Pistons where the team was victorious.
If these players can step up and play their roles, the Cavaliers are sure to have yet another successful season.
The Cavaliers open the season against the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7 p.m.