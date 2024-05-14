Max Strus Ties Playoff Career High In Cavs-Celtics Game 4
The Cleveland Cavaliers had a long list of players who needed to step up in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a calf injury. One of those was Max Strus who entered Monday night shooting just 30% from behind the arc during the postseason.
Strus answered that call in the first half and was one of the key reasons that the Cavs trailed by just five points at halftime.
Cleveland’s starting small forward finished the first 24 minutes with a team-high 15 points. Strus shot 71% (5-for-7) from the floor and 83% (5-for-6) from behind the arc.
Strus’ hot start set a new playoff high for the three-pointers made in a single half at five. These five triples also tie his postseason high. Strus’ previous postseason high came as a member of the Miami Heat on April 22, 2022, when he knocked down five threes against the Atlanta Hawks.
For as impressive of a start as Strus was off to, he didn’t finish the game on a high note.
Unfortunately, he was never able to surpass this personal milestone. He went scoreless and went 0-for-5 from the field including 0-for-3 from behind the arc in the 20 minutes he played in the second half.
Strus had his night come to an early end as he fouled out with just over a minute left in the first quarter with the Cavs down five points.
The Cavs will need Strus to put together a consistent and full fourth quarter of solid basketball on Wednesday as they face elimination.