Merrill's Strong Shooting Helps Cavaliers To Fifth Consecutive Victory
Entering Monday night's contest, three-point shooting had been the main theme for the Cleveland Cavaliers over their previous three games.
During this span, the Wine and Gold averaged over 20 triples per contest, shooting a combined 61-for-137 (44.5%) from beyond the arc in three wins.
And this trend continued on Monday night, as the Cavaliers drilled 20 three-pointers in their 124-113 victory over the Utah Jazz. With this win, Cleveland completed a three-game homestand sweep and extended its winning streak to five games.
The Wine and Gold's strongest contributor from deep was Sam Merrill, who had his most productive offensive game of the season.
In his second start of the campaign, the sharpshooter scored a season-high 20 points. He drained a season-high six three-pointers, shooting 6-for-11 (54.5%) from three-point range, while adding four assists and a season-high three steals in 23 minutes of action.
With the Cavaliers ahead 60-56 after one half, Merrill gave the Wine and Gold an offensive spark in the third quarter. The 28-year-old led all players with 14 points in the period, shooting 4-for-5 (80%) from beyond the arc. As a team, Cleveland went 9-for-13 (69.2%) from three-point range in the quarter, taking a 99-88 lead into the fourth.
According to Cavs Notes on X, this was Merrill's fourth career 20-point game. He also recorded his first such performance at home versus Utah, tallying career-highs in points (27) and triples (eight) in a 124-116 win on Dec. 20, 2023.
Four Cavaliers scored at least 20 points on Monday night. In addition to Merrill, Darius Garland recorded a team-high 23, while both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley tallied 22 apiece.
Up next, Cleveland will begin a four-game Western Conference road trip against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Dec. 27 at 9 p.m.