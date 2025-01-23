Missed Free Throws Prove Costly In Cavaliers' Loss To Rockets
Entering play on Wednesday night, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland ranked tied for seventh in the NBA with a 90.1% free throw percentage.
However, the 24-year-old missed a season-high five free throws on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, with the final two misses coming in the final seconds of Cleveland's 109-108 defeat.
With the Cavaliers trailing by two, the Wine and Gold's star point guard was fouled on a go-ahead three-point attempt with 2.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
After review, it was deemed that he was not given the proper landing space by Rockets forward Tari Eason, which turned the ruling into a flagrant 1 foul. As a result, the Wine and Gold were given three free throws and the ball.
However, Garland missed the first two attempts, leaving Cleveland down by one with a sideline inbound. Donovan Mitchell then attempted a contested jumper from the corner, but it missed short as time expired.
The Cavaliers staged a remarkable comeback to get to this point in the first place.
After trailing 98-85 with 10:57 left in the fourth quarter, the team went on an impressive 19-0 run to take a six-point lead. Cleveland's defense held Houston scoreless for over seven minutes during this span.
Despite his missed free throws near the end of the game, Garland tied a game-high with 26 points, while tying a game-high with five assists and tying a team-high with three steals. Ty Jerome also had a strong game off the bench, recording 18 points, four rebounds, and three steals.
Up next, the Wine and Gold will look to bounce back on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.