Cavs Insider

Missed Free Throws Prove Costly In Cavaliers' Loss To Rockets

Cleveland missed two key free throws in the final seconds of its 109-108 defeat to Houston on Wednesday night.

Logan Potosky

Jan 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Entering play on Wednesday night, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland ranked tied for seventh in the NBA with a 90.1% free throw percentage.

However, the 24-year-old missed a season-high five free throws on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, with the final two misses coming in the final seconds of Cleveland's 109-108 defeat.

With the Cavaliers trailing by two, the Wine and Gold's star point guard was fouled on a go-ahead three-point attempt with 2.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

After review, it was deemed that he was not given the proper landing space by Rockets forward Tari Eason, which turned the ruling into a flagrant 1 foul. As a result, the Wine and Gold were given three free throws and the ball.

However, Garland missed the first two attempts, leaving Cleveland down by one with a sideline inbound. Donovan Mitchell then attempted a contested jumper from the corner, but it missed short as time expired.

A basketball player wearing a black uniform holding a basketball next to another player wearing a red uniform.
Jan 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers staged a remarkable comeback to get to this point in the first place.

After trailing 98-85 with 10:57 left in the fourth quarter, the team went on an impressive 19-0 run to take a six-point lead. Cleveland's defense held Houston scoreless for over seven minutes during this span.

Despite his missed free throws near the end of the game, Garland tied a game-high with 26 points, while tying a game-high with five assists and tying a team-high with three steals. Ty Jerome also had a strong game off the bench, recording 18 points, four rebounds, and three steals.

Up next, the Wine and Gold will look to bounce back on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

Published
Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Home/News