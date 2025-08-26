Cavaliers’ Max Strus Expected to Miss Start of NBA Season
It looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers will be set to miss a key rotation piece in their lineup to begin the 2025-25 NBA season.
According to a team release, the Cavaliers have announced that forward Max Strus has undergone surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot and will miss approximately 3 to 4 months.
"Cleveland Cavaliers forward Max Strus underwent successful surgery today to repair a Jones fracture (fifth metatarsal) in his left foot, suffered recently during offseason training. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter in consultation with Cavaliers team physician Dr. James Rosneck at Forte Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Indianapolis (IN). Strus is expected to resume basketball activities in three to four months. His status will be updated as appropriate."
Considering the three-to-four-month timeline in place for Strus' recovery, it'll inevitably keep him out until the November or December range, and thus, a big blow to the Cavaliers' rotation for the first quarter of the year.
It's yet another offseason surgery the Cavaliers have been faced with in the months leading up to next season, as All-Star guard Darius Garland underwent toe surgery this summer for the injury he sustained in the postseason that could potentially keep him out of the lineup for the start of the 2025-26 campaign as well.
Now, Strus is the latest name to be forced onto the sidelines for Cleveland, who was a starter with the Cavaliers through 37 games of last season, and a key piece of their success in the latter half of the year.
In what was Strus' second season with the Cavaliers since signing as a free agent in the summer of 2023, he saw his counting stats dip a bit from his first year in Cleveland, but also boosted his efficiency in the process. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.6% from three.
With less than two months until the Cavaliers tip off the regular season, they could be faced with an uphill climb from the jump with not just one, but possibly two starters from the end of last year out of the action to enter the season, depending on how Garland's status develops.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: 3 Questions For The Cavaliers Heading Into Next NBA Season
MORE: Cavaliers Showing Interest in Malik Beasley
MORE: Larry Nance Jr. Shares Why He Signed With Cavaliers In Free Agency
MORE: Kenny Atkinson Confident in Cavaliers’ Rising Young Player
MORE: Cavaliers Star Lands Surprising Prediction After MVP-Caliber Season