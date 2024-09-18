Multiple Cleveland Cavaliers Made This Major Outlet's Top 100 Players
With the 2024-25 NBA season just around the corner, it's officially top 100-player ranking season.
In one version of that annual list, dropped this week by CBS Sports, four Cleveland Cavaliers players made an appearance, starting, of course, with star point guard Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell comes in as the highest ranked Cavs player an No. 19 overall, according to CBS. The 28-year-old is fresh off of another memorable season after posting the second highest scoring average of his career, at a clip of 26.6. The only year where he averaged more points per game was his first year in Cleveland, where he averaged a career high 28.3 points per contest.
Unfortunately, Mitchell's 2023-24 campaign was plagued by injuries, particularly late in the season, which forced him out of 27 games last year. Still, the ex-Utah Jazz guard proved to be one of the best players in the sport when healthy.
The next Cavs player to appear on the list is Evan Mobley in the No. 48 spot, which represents a slight drop for the young forward. His game did take some strides in year three though, as Mobley averaged 15.7 points per game, but also a career highs in rebounds per game (7.1) and assists per game (3.2). His offensive game is supposed to take another leap under new head coach Kenny Atkinson as well.
Seven spots later on CBS Sports' list is Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland, who saw his game take a step backwards after suffering from a fractured jaw. That is reflected in the ranking, as Garland dropped nearly 20 spots from 2022-23. Despite missing nearly 20 games last year though, Garland still managed to average 18 points per game and 6.5 assists in a down year. He too has high hopes of a bounce-back effort under Atkinson.
Finally, rounding out the collection of Cavs players on the list is center Jarrett Allen at No. 59, rising 12 spots from one year prior. At 25, Allen remains the anchor of Cleveland's defense, but also saw his offensive game take a huge leap in year seven. The 6-foot-11 big man averaged a career-high 16.5 points per game in 2023-24. Reunited with Atkinson, he hopes to build upon a highly efficient campaign.
Cleveland was one of nine teams to have four players appear on CBS Sports' top 100 list. Do you agree with where the Cavs "core four" ended up?