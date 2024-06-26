NBA Analyst Doesn’t See Cavs Trading Darius Garland
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been at the center of trade rumors through the first part of the NBA’s offseason. Many of the discussions have revolved around point guard Darius Garland and what his future looks like with the organization.
There were reports directly following Cleveland’s playoff exit that DG’s camp may request a trade if Donovan Mitchell were to sign a long-term extension with the organization.
However, a lot has changed since then and NBA analyst Zach Lowe of ESPN doesn’t see Garland on the move this summer
“I just don’t see Darius Garland being traded to the Lakers or the Spurs unless somebody really blows them away with an offer, which I’ve been told it’s not anticipated that’s going to happen,” said Lowe. “Darius Garland is cool with the current situation and all that.” (quote via @LegionHoops)
Yes, Garland had a difficult season averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds. DG also shot 44 percent from the floor, his lowest shooting percentage since his rookie season.
However, we can’t look past the jaw injury he suffered in December which caused him to miss nearly two months.
Garland was named an All-Star in 2022 for a reason and the Cavs had a vision when they signed him to a five-year, $193-million extension in Jully of that same year. It wouldn’t be wise to give up on him after one injury-filled season.
As Lowe mentioned, anything could still happen if an interested team offers Cleveland a trade package they can’t refuse. However, what Lowe is conveying lines up directly with Koby Altman said at his end-of-season media availability in May.