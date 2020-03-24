NCAA To Cooperate With NBA On Needed Changes To 2020 Draft

College basketball intends to work with the NBA on any changes to the 2020 draft amid the coronavirus outbreak, NCAA Senior VP of Basketball Dan Gavitt said, via Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The NBA and NCAA suspended all play earlier this month, with March Madness being called off and pro basketball still determining its calendar -- or if there will even be a season at all.

As of today, underclassmen have until the end of the day April 26 to officially declare for the draft. They can maintain their college eligibility, if they so chose, by withdrawing by June 3. (The NBA's withdrawal deadline is June 15, which some prospects may use to play overseas.)

But all of those dates are when the seasons are normal and right now, basketball season is anything but normal. So expect the NBA to revisit many of those dates as it tries to figure out what to do about the remainder of the season.

For now, it seems unlikely the season will even resume before the scheduled date of the draft (June 25).

Basically, with the world on hold, expect the draft and NBA calendar overall to be greatly impacted through the end of the 2020-21 season.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.