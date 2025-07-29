NBA Insider Gives Major Update On Possible Cavaliers' Move For LeBron James
After the Cleveland Cavaliers made a few offseason moves thus far, there's still chance the franchise makes one-last splash prior to the 2025-26 NBA season.
NBA insider Marc Stein discussed the potential of former Cavs' star LeBron James reuniting with his hometown team, stating Cleveland could be "warmed to the idea" if the legendary forward becomes a free agent.
"I believe that a third stint with the Cavaliers would be the closest thing to a storybook ending should James indeed decide that he wants to play on in 2026-27, but it's unclear how open Cleveland would actually be to such a reunion," Stein wrote. "Before last season's second-round flameout, I was pretty sure that the Cavaliers did not want anything to do with a third act, remembering how the two previous runs — spanning seven seasons and then four seasons — forced Planet Cavs to revolve completely around James. Now? The Cavaliers couldn't trade for James even if they wanted to, since their luxury tax bill has them stuck in the second apron, but I do wonder if they have warmed to the idea of another reunion should it ever become possible via offseason free agency."
After two different stints with Cleveland which resulted in the franchise winning the 2016 NBA Championship, James left for a second time in 2018 and spent the last seven seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He would go on to win another title in 2020 while also continuing to be a dominant force in the league. James finished last season averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, proving that he is still a force to be reckoned with at 40-years-old.
If the Akron, OH product does become available as a free agent this offseason, he would make for an intriguing option the Cavaliers. The franchise could use a talented facilitator at the small forward position who can also act as a scoring threat, but fans will have to play the waiting game once again to see if James returns home.
