Wild NBA Trade Idea Reunites LeBron James, Cavaliers in 3-Team Deal
At this point in the NBA offseason, most of the LeBron James trade buzz has seemingly died down with time, despite the concept of the Los Angeles Lakers star being dealt in a blockbuster move having a bit more traction heading into the start of free agency.
However, while LeBron seems more than likely to end up in Los Angeles for the 2025-26 season, that doesn't mean the trade ideas have stopped dreaming up where James could go in a hypothetical deal before next year kicks off–– with one popular name in the mix being none other than the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers and James have clear ties between one another, which has obviously led to the two being connected in various trade rumors amid the uncertain future of LeBron's career in LA. And while in all likelihood, Cleveland seems primed to steer clear of a trade for him, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz put together an interesting proposal to potentially see it happen.
In Swartz's latest propsal, the Cavaliers land James in a three-team deal with the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, also allowing Cleveland to keep Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen intact.
Here's the full breakdown of the deal:
Cleveland Cavaliers receive: LeBron James, Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, 2031 first-round pick
"This is as simple as a LeBron James trade could get for the Cavs and Lakers, with the Nets and their cap space brought in as a third team. The Cavs get both LeBron and Bronny James, with the latter attractive to Cleveland given his affordable $1.9 million salary," Swartz wrote, "Cle"veland also keeps three members of its core four (Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen) with players such as Lonzo Ball, Larry Nance Jr., Sam Merrill, Dean Wade, Jaylon Tyson and others still on the roster."
"The Lakers get really good value for the 40-year-old James on an expiring contract, as Garland is a 25-year-old, two-time All-Star who helps take the offensive pressure off of Luka Dončić. Hunter and Strus are both potential starters in the prime of their careers as well. Brooklyn adds $23 million to the payroll with Vanderbilt and Vincent, although the latter is on an expiring $11.5 million contract and the Nets get a future first from the Lakers."
Not only do the Cavaliers secure LeBron in the trade, but by sending out the contracts of Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter, and Max Strus, it saves Cleveland over $20 million on the books, also getting under the dreaded second apron in the process.
On one hand, it does bring an all-time great and franchise legend in LeBron back to town for the chance at another title within a winnable Eastern Conference, be the finishing touch on a championship team, and make for a storybook ending to a legendary career.
On another, a deal like this does gut a few vital pieces from the Cavaliers' rotation while bringing LeBron in, including two starters and a key rotational piece in Strus. Of course, LeBron is awesome, but at the expense of critical pieces to a 60-win team, while also at 40 years old, there's inevitably some risk attached to any James trade that makes the outlook for Cleveland tough.
It's not impossible to see the Cavaliers hammer out a LeBron move in the weeks leading up to next season, but don't hold your breath on it.
