Cleveland Cavaliers Front Office Receives Praise In New Ranking

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the best front offices in the NBA.

Tommy Wild

Sep 14, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman during an introductory press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers are clearly one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference heading into next season.

They have one of the most talented rosters with the reigning Coach of the Year leading the way.

However, it's not Cleveland's on-court personnel that makes them an elite organization; the front office, led by Koby Altman, is a talented group too.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports recently released his NBA front office rankings and placed the Cavaliers at No. 5 on his list.

One of the biggest moves Cleveland's front office has made over the last few years, and arguably in the history of the franchise, was trading for Donovan Mitchell.

Quinn called this move "bold" because the Cavaliers there was no guarantee that Mitchell would be around for the long haul.

"They just bet that they'd be good enough to convince him to stay, and they were right," explained the analyst.

Koby Altman (left) and guard Donovan Mitchell prepare for a press conference
Quinn also noted Cleveland's presence of mind to acquire Jarrett Allen, drafting Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, and the Cavaliers' ability to "their share of diamonds in the rough lately" such as Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill.

One of the most impressive parts of Cleveland's ownership group, led by Dan Gilbert, who isn't afraid to spend money when the team has a championship window open.

"Very few small-market owners are willing to pay what he is to keep his teams together. Cleveland is currently $20 million above the second apron. They're staring down a payroll that will approach $400 million for a team that just lost in the second round of the playoffs," said Quinn.

These notes don't even mention Cleveland's ability to improve this offseason, while being and remaining in the second round, as they added both Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr. to next year's roster.

The Cavaliers may still be searching for more playoff success, but the team would never be in the position they're in now if it hadn't been for the front office's savvy moves over the last few seasons.

