NBA Legend Gives Prediction on How Cavaliers-Pacers Series Will End
The Cleveland Cavaliers are down 1-0, but Lakers legend Magic Johnson still thinks they will come out on top in the end. The real concern right now for the Cavs isn't necessarily that they are down a game in the series. They should be more pressed about the growing number of injuries on the team.
Forward Evan Mobley is among the most impactful players on the roster, and if he's not at full strength, they likely wouldn't have the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference to begin with. With their starting point guard, Darius Garland, having missed the first game and questionable for the second game, the Cavs are also void of key playmaking and ball-handling ability.
While some might turn and think Indiana will have a real shot to come out on top and reach the Eastern Conference Finals, Johnson is still siding with the Cavs. Here's his take that he posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).
Injuries are far from the only reason this team lost the first game of the series too. Cleveland allowed the Pacers to shoot 53% from the field and 52.8% from deep. That's problematic, especially considering Indiana had nine more turnovers as well. The Cavs' defense must stiffen up at home if they hope to avoid a catastrophic start to the series.
Cleveland, per Jarrett Allen's comments as well, is going to need to figure out how to deal with Indiana's physicality. That's another situation to keep an eye on as these teams battle it out in Game 2 on Tuesday evening.
Nonetheless, this is a resilient Cavaliers team, one that had a historical beatdown in their first series, and there's a good chance they are able to have all their main weapons on the court, regardless of if they're at 100% or not.
Let's hope Magic is right, and the Cavs find a way to come out on top.