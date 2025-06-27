NBA's Second Apron Presents Tricky Roadblock for Cleveland Cavaliers
The second apron has really changed how NBA teams can do business this time of year. So, while fans can play around with the various NBA trade machines hoping to improve their favorite team in a fantasy world, that's not exactly how it works in the real world.
With the Cleveland Cavaliers slated to be a second-round team in 2025-26, making moves to improve the team will be easier said than done. But how is this newer element of the NBA salary cap changing the way teams go about building a team? How will the Cavs attempt to navigate it this offseason?
Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron Podcast and newsletter joined Spencer German and Spencer Davies on the latest episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI podcast to have an informative discussion on the inner workings of the NBA salary cap, including the second apron.
What restrictions will Cleveland have? How can they work around those? What moves, if any, does he see the wine and gold making? Yossi covers all that and more in this must-listen episode.
