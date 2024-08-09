Not Too Late For Cleveland Cavaliers To Trade For Brooklyn Nets Forward
It’s the beginning of August, which means basketball season is just around the corner. The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a season full of locking up their core by signing Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen to extensions, but they haven’t done anything to add to their current roster.
It’s not too late for the Wine and Gold to pull off a blockbuster deal, and one player who remains a perfect fit for Cleveland is Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
According to NBA Insider Brett Siegel for Cltuch Points, the Cavs “have been among the various teams that have held discussions about trading for Johnson this offseason.” However, Siegel reports that “there was no heavy traction on a deal through the month of July” for any of the interested teams.
Even though a deal hasn’t been close yet, that doesn’t mean one can form before the season starts.
Siegel mentions that Brooklyn is looking for multiple first-round picks in exchange for Johnson. The Cavs don’t have a ton of first-rounders they can immediately trade due to what they gave up in the Mitchell trade two years ago, but they do still have some assets they may be able to entice Brooklyn within potential negotiations.
There has been some buzz that the Cavs and Nets had possibly discussed Isaac Okoro sign-and-trade. Okoro remains a restricted free agent, and it’s unclear what his future looks like in Cleveland.
Packaging Okoro, along with any future draft picks the organization is willing to give up, might be an enticing package for Brooklyn.
Either way, the Cam Johnson trade market is certainly something Cavs fans will want to keep an eye on.