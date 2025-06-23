Opposing Teams Reportedly Lowballing Cavaliers on Darius Garland Offers
A summer of endless speculation surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers seemingly came to an end once star guard Darius Garland elected to have toe surgery, sidelining him for the next 4-5 months.
However, despite being sidelined, it appears the offers for Garland from opposing teams haven't stopped. Unfortunately, according to reports, the offers the Cavaliers are receiving for their All-Star guard are far less than they were expecting.
“Don’t expect a huge trade: This isn’t shocking,” long-time Cavaliers insider Terry Pluto wrote. “I’ve been reporting this along with many others. The Darius Garland toe surgery (4-to-6 months) makes it even less likely he’ll be traded. The Cavs were already figuring to keep him, unless they had an eye-popping offer. Now, they’ve been hearing from teams trying to acquire the two-time All-Star at a bargain price because of the injury/surgery.
“[The] Cavs want to do something: They would like to add another athletic wing player. They have veterans such as Dean Wade or Isaac Okoro available for trade. They have a pair of second-round draft picks. But I was told, any move they make ‘would be around the margins.’ That means outside of the Core Four of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Garland.”
With offers likely bordering on insulting coming Cleveland's way, don't be surprised when Garland is wearing wine and gold when he returns to the court this season. Garland, who is coming off a dramatic All-Star bounce-back season, is far too valuable anyway.
Instead, what the Cavaliers need to focus on is improving on the margins. With the 2025 NBA Draft days away, it'll be their first crack at improving their roster and finding a way to bounce back from last season's second-round playoff exit.