Suns' Kevin Durant Drops Blunt Statement on Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers hammered the Phoenix Suns in their latest impressive effort earlier this week, and afterward, Kevin Durant revealed some interesting thoughts about the Cavaliers.
Durant specifically spoke about Cleveland's defense and gave some props to the Cavs' scheme.
“It’s a tough defense to score on if you thinking a shot is going to come open for you without you pressing the issue,” Durant said, via Ethan Sands of Cleveland.com.. “We could’ve drove it a little bit more, but we don’t play against zone every game. We don’t have a zone package yet.”
Durant played pretty well in the Suns' loss, scoring 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, but he certainly had to earn his buckets.
The Cavaliers boast then ninth-ranked defense in basketball this season, with the frontcourt duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley serving as the backbone of the unit.
Cleveland is also littered with good defensive players up and down the roster, which bodes well for the Cavs' chances of making an NBA Finals run in the spring.
Durant is averaging 27.3 points per game on 52.2/37.6/82.5 shooting split this season and is widely regarded as one of the best scorers in league history, so to get any sort of compliment from him should not be taken lightly.
The Cavaliers were a very stout defensive ballclub last year, as well, ranking sixth in the NBA in that category. Offense was their issue last season, but that hasn't been a problem for Cleveland during the 2024-25 campaign.