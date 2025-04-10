Previewing The Cavaliers Potential First-Round Playoff Matchups
The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Now what?
Spencer German and Spencer Davies chime in on the age-old debate about the Cavaliers now balancing rest with staying in rhythm ahead of their first playoff game in over a week. Head coach Kenny Atkinson will have to navigate keeping his team healthy while trying to ensure they don't get rusty.
Later, after a brilliant performance against the Chicago Bulls, Darius Garland appears to have snapped out of his shooting slump. Now he looks to carry that momentum into the final three games of the season and the playoffs.
Then, the guys look ahead to the potential teams that Cleveland could be set to face in the first round of the playoffs. That list includes, the Orlando Magic, the Atlanta Hawks, the Bulls and the Miami Heat. Each team presents a different set of challenges for the wine and gold.
Courtside with the Cavs on SI is the official podcast of Cleveland Cavaliers on SI, breaking down the biggest storylines surrounding the wine and gold every single week.
