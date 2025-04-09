WATCH: Cavaliers Coach has Hysterical Reaction to Clinching No. 1 Seed
The Cleveland Cavaliers have put together quite a memorable season. That's why head coach Kenny Atkinson has been adamant that his team celebrate all the milestones they've achieved throughout the 2024-25 campaign.
Tuesday was no different. So after the wine and gold locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Atkinson made sure he gave the accomplishment some proper appreciation by fueling a fun locker room celebration.
Clinching the top seed in the East has been a long time coming for the Cavaliers, who have held the top spot in the conference since late October. To Atkinson's point, it's something the organization has done just four times, making it worthy of some fanfare.
For what it's worth, the last time the Cavaliers held the No. 1 seed in the conference, they went on to win the NBA Finals during the 2015-16 season. This is also the first time Cleveland accomplished that feat without LeBron James as the previous two instances came in 2008-09 and 2009-10.
Another thing the Cavaliers have done this year for the first time without James is win 60 games, as Tuesday's win over the Chicago Bulls marked the team's 63 victory of the season.
Even Atkinson admitted that all these accomplishments are just the beginning for his team. Cleveland has its sights set on bigger goals come playoff time.
Still, it didn't stop him from at least enjoying the moment with his players immediately afterward.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers Clinch No. 1 Overall Seed In Eastern Conference
MORE: Can The Cavaliers Break The Franchise's Single-Season Wins Record?
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Make Major MVP Push for Donovan Mitchell
MORE: Cavaliers Coach Admits Intriguing Experiment Didn't Work
MORE: Evan Mobley's Growth Was On Full Display In Cavaliers Latest Victory