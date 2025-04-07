Former Cavaliers Forward Gets Candid on Being Traded
The Cleveland Cavaliers swung one major deal at the NBA trade deadline, acquiring De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks. As part of the package, the Cavaliers sent Georges Niang back to the Hawks, and recently, the forward opened up about being moved.
“It takes anybody by surprise until it happens, right?” Niang told The Stein Line. “You’re like, ‘Nah, that’s not gonna be me.’ And then when it happens, after it I’m like, ‘It kind of makes sense.’ The money, shortening the rotation to kind of have one guy replace two, it kind of all made sense. But it took some time to digest it. I think All-Star break was perfect for that.”
Niang wasn't a world beater for Cleveland by any stretch, but he was a prominent member of the Cavs' rotation. In 51 games with the Cavalers this season, Niang averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over 20.6 minutes a night on 47.7/40.0/79.3 shooting splits.
Given the fact that Cleveland did not have a ton of tradable assets, Niang was regularly tossed around in trade speculation, and at the deadline, just about everyone assumed that if the Cavs were going to make a move, Niang was going to be involved.
His production has increased since being dealt to Atlanta, as Niang is registering 12.1 points and 3.2 boards across 23.5 minutes per game on 43.6/40.7/79.3 shooting splits through 25 games with the Hawks.
The Cavaliers initially signed Niang in July 2023. He recorded 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during his debut campaign in Cleveland.
