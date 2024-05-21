REPORT: Candidates Are “Preparing To Interview” For Cavs Head Coaching Job
Questions regarding J.B. Bickerstaff’s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers immediately came into question after they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the semi-finals of this season’s playoffs.
As it stands, Bickerstaff is still the head coach of the Cavs and is under contract with the team through the 2026-27 season. However, it's not that simple according to one report.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst appeared on ESPN Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon and revealed that candidates are “preparing to interview” with the team in the event the Cavaliers move on from Bickerstaff.
“There are candidates out there who are preparing to interview with the Cavs, not because they’ve been contacted by the team or anything, but are seeing there could be a change and, ‘I’d like that job,’” said Windhorst.
The key part of this is that Windhorst says the Cavs have not reached out to any of those perspective coaches. This is something the candidates are doing on their own. This could mean that Cleveland still hasn't made up their decision about Bickerstaff's future.
There is another piece to this that Windhorst included that is intriguing to think about. He mentions how attractive this position could be for potential candidates due to where the Cavs play.
“The one thing that the Cavs job potentially has that you look and see the Lakers job doesn’t? The Eastern Conference," said Windhorst." The Eastern Conference is a better place to be right now than the West.”
Bickerstaff is the coach of the Cavs until the organization says otherwise. But this report does make it clear that those around basketball are getting ready for as situation where the team moves on from him.