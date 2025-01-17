REPORT: Cavaliers Have Interest In Nets Sharpshooter Forward
Nearly halfway through the 2024-25 regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently tied for the NBA's best record at 34-6.
However, the Wine and Gold could reportedly be open to making a roster move ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline.
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cavaliers are interested in Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson.
"League sources with knowledge of Cleveland’s internal discussions say Johnson has been discussed as a potential target and say the franchise has done its due diligence in inquiring about the availability of Johnson," Vardon wrote in a recent article. "Rival team officials, however, believe the Cavs’ interest to be more serious than that."
Johnson is currently in the midst of a career campaign for Brooklyn.
The 28-year-old is averaging career-highs in: points (19.6), assists (3.0), blocks (0.5), minutes (32.5), field goals made (6.5), three-pointers made (3.2), and free throws made (3.4) per game. He also has career-best shooting splits of: 49.9% from the field, 42.8% from three-point range (17th in NBA), and 89.7% from the free throw line (12th in NBA) so far this season.
As a team, Cleveland currently leads the NBA in both field goal (50.1%) and three-point (39.7%) percentage, which could potentially make Johnson a strong fit for the team. Vardon also points out that the 6-foot-8 forward could give the Wine and Gold some needed perimeter length.
"The Cavs’ 134-114 loss to the Thunder was only the latest, but perhaps starkest, example of how teams built with length on the perimeter tend to smother them," Vardon wrote.
Time will ultimately tell if the Cavaliers make a move for Johnson. But if they do, the team would likely be adding an ideal player to a roster that appears destined for a deep playoff run.