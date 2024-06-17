REPORT: Cavaliers Still In Early Stages Of Head Coaching Search
Koby Altman was asked at his end-of-the-year media availability when the Cleveland Cavaliers could have their next head coach by. Initially, he said that the organization would love to have someone in place before the NBA draft.
However, that timeline may no longer be the plan with the draft a week away and recent reports on where Cleveland stands in their search.
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that “sources have told Hoops Wire that president of basketball operations Koby Altman and his staff are still fairly early in the process. Things could still change.”
All of this lines up with Altman’s comments at his end-of-the-year presser. Cleveland’s President of Basketball Operations made it clear that they were going to ask very specific questions to candidates during the interview process and weren't going to rush selecting the next head coach.
Cleveland cannot make a mistake in hiring their next coach. The franchise is in a position where they need to win now with their core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarret Allen.
Whoever the head coach ends up being needs to maximize the talent currently on the Cavaliers’ roster.
With all of that being said, Amico also reports that the Cavs do appear to have a frontrunner for the position which is current New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego.
Borrego has been linked to the Cavs ever since J.B. Bickerstaff was dismissed at the end of May. However, Borrego has also been connected to the Los Angeles Lakers as a candidate for the head coaching vacancy.
If the Cavs want Borrego as their next head coach and they're still early in their search, then they may need to speed up the process if they want to hire their top choice.