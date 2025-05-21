REPORT: Division Rival Could Have Interest In Cavaliers' Ty Jerome
Ty Jerome was a key player on a Cleveland Cavaliers team that won 62 games in the regular season, earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and set many franchise records throughout the year.
However, Jerome is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Cleveland's salary cap bind could cause the Cavaliers to lose the Sixth Man of the Year finalist.
With Jerome's playmaking and shot-creating ability, many teams have him on their radar this summer. One team that might be interested in the guard is the Detroit Pistons.
Sam Amico of HoopsWire recently reported, "Detroit is one team that could have interest in Cavaliers free agent guard Ty Jerome, sources told Hoops Wire. Jerome spent a year under current Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff in Cleveland - though an injury limited Jerome to two games in 2023-24."
Amico did also note that Jerome "leaving for the Pistons, at the moment, is considered a long shot."
Koby Altman admitted that the Cavaliers "are hopeful" about re-signing Jerome for next season, but he also admitted that Ty will do well on the open market coming off a season full of career highs.
Jerome averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from behind the arc in his sixth NBA season.
It is important to note that the 27-year-old admitted before the postseason that he wants to stay in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
It will be interesting to see if Jerome returns to the Cavaliers this summer, or if the Pistons try to steal him away from the Wine and Gold.
