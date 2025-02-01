REPORT: Surprising Team Tried to Trade for Cavaliers All-Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers have opted not to make any trades in recent months in spite of rampant speculation that suggested they do otherwise.
After a disappointing playoff exit last May, many wondered if the Cavaliers would split up the duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland or potentially move Jarrett Allen, but Cleveland decided to move forward with its core intact.
It has proven to be a good decision, as the Cavs are on track to land the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season.
And along the way, they apparently rebuffed trade interest in one of their All-Stars.
Jake Fischer of The Stein Line has reported that the San Antonio Spurs inquired about Garland's availability during the offseason, but were told that Garland was unavailable.
"The Spurs called the Cleveland Cavaliers last June on Garland when they still owned the No. 4 and No. 8 pick in the draft," Fischer wrote. "The Cavaliers did not reciprocate much interest in discussing a Garland trade at that time."
Fischer did not go into detail in terms of what San Antonio may have offered the Cavaliers in a potential trade package, but evidently, Cleveland was not interested in discussing a deal regardless.
Garland just earned his second career All-Star selection courtesy of averaging 21.8 points and 6.8 assists over 30.3 minutes per game on 50.1/42.4/88.4 shooting splits.
The 25-year-old has bounced back from a rough 2023-24 campaign where he played in just 57 games and registered 18 points a night on middling efficiency.
Garland is under contract with the Cavs through 2028.