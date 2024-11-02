Cavs Insider

Several Cavaliers Ruled Out For Matchup vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Caris LeVert and Jaylon Tyson are ruled out for the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play for the Milwaukee Bucks in their matchup.

Jan 26, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Caris LeVert (3) drives towards the basket around Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers look to become one of the few teams in their franchise history to start the season a perfect 7-0. Their next test comes on Saturday night against the ever-dangerous Milwaukee Bucks.

Several members of the Wine and Gold have already been ruled out for this second game of a back-to-back.

Caris LeVert - Out

Caris LeVert will miss Cleveland's matchup with the Bucks with a right knee soreness.

LeVert has played in each of the Cavalier's first six games and is responsible for their hot start. He's averaging 12.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 61 percent from the floor and 52 percent from behind the arc.

Not having LeVert available off the bench will be a massive blow to the Cavs, who've heavily relied on their depth early in the season.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3), guard Darius Garland (10), and forward Dean Wade (32) look on from the bench.
Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3), guard Darius Garland (10), and forward Dean Wade (32) look on from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Jaylon Tyson - Out

Jaylon Tyson could've been a player to see more minutes against Milwaukee with LeVert not playing. However, the rookie has also been ruled out with a left hip sprain.

Tyson hasn't cracked Kenny Atkinson's rotation but has made a few appearances at the end of games, with Cleveland blowing out their opponents. In the four games he's seen action in, Tyson has scored seven points and knocked down a couple of threes.

Craig Porter Jr. - Probable

Craig Porter Jr. has missed the last few games with a thumb injury but is listed as probable to play against the Bucks on Saturday night. With the Cavs already having one of their key ball handlers in, Caris LeVert ruled out, Porter could see some minutes with the second unit at some point in this matchup.

Max Strus - Out

Max Strus remains out and has yet to play this season after suffering an ankle spain before opening night. He's expected to be back at some point at the end of November or the beginning of December.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

As for Cleveland's opponent, the Milwaukee Bucks will also be without a key player in their starting five.

Khris Middleton remains sidelined after he suffered an ankle injury before the season that required surgery. Giannis Antetokounmpo was questionable leading up to the games with right patella tendinitis but is listed as probable to play.

