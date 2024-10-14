This Cavalier Aims To Embrace ‘Connector’ Role For Team This Season
Over the past few years, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang has been known as a sharpshooter from beyond the arc, primarily off the bench.
In his first campaign with the Wine and Gold last year, the veteran once again lived up to this billing with 149 three-pointers at a 37.6% clip.
But this season, Niang will look to fulfill an additional role under new head coach Kenny Atkinson.
After this past Friday’s preseason loss to the Indiana Pacers, Atkinson described how the 31-year-old can be more than just a shooter for Cleveland.
“Georges has been struggling a little bit,” Atkinson said. “I texted him today [this past Friday], I said, ‘Man, it’s not about made shots with you. It’s about, you know, be that connector for us, right? On both ends. You got to connect the game, I know you can make shots.’ But, guys want to make shots.”
During his availability at Sunday’s practice, Niang discussed how he can embrace his newly dubbed “connector” role for the Cavaliers this season.
“I think in my aspect is I know who I am,” Niang said. “Whether that’s I have to get to the right spacing so that Donovan [Mitchell] has the right spacing, or set a ball screen so that we can get someone a matchup off someone. So I think connecting it in those ways of just thinking ahead maybe probably the next play. Not just standing and spacing, but whether that’s cutting, moving.”
On Sunday, Atkinson also elaborated further on how he sees Niang being a “connector” for Cleveland, beginning offensively.
“It’s the passing, it’s the cutting, and it’s the screening,” Atkinson said. “So, I think, did I say he was in the 84th percentile of screen assists last year? Like, he has great timing on his screens. He knows who’s out there, he knows personnel, he knows when to screen and when not to screen.”
But the Cavaliers’ head coach is also striving for Niang to be a defensive “connector” as well.
“And then, a connector on defense too, right?” Atkinson said. “Because he’s a great communicator, he’s great with his positioning. But that’s my real challenge to him, we don’t want you out there and you get exposed defensively. So use your connector ability on the defensive side, too.”