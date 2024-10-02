Three-Pointers For Jarrett Allen?! Cavaliers Head Coach Seems Open To It
Jarrett Allen is already considered to be one of the top big men in the league. The Cleveland Cavaliers center is consistently one of the best defensive bigs in basketball, and his offense game has evolved since he was drafted into the league.
One area where the 26-year-old could still take his game to the next level is with his outside shot. Could we actually see Allen take more threes in Cleveland's offense next season?
New Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson weighed in on this topic during Tuesday's media availability and seemed open to the idea in the right situation.
"He's gotta prove it. He's gotta prove it," said Atkinson with a smile on his face.
After a quick chuckle, Atkinson got a little more serious and didn't completely shut down the idea of letting Allen take a long-range shot from time to time.
"We do deep dives on each guy's shooting. We have a lot of in-game data ... we have all of these metrics. We have free throw shooting, we know good free throw shooting equals confidence in the three-point shooting. So, we'll keep looking at it. But again, Ja's got to prove it to me."
Using free throw percentage as a possible indicator of three-point shooting, the idea of letting Allen take more outside shots isn't that wild. JA shot 74 percent from the charity stripe last season. While not elite, that's still his best free throw percetange in a Wine and Gold jersey.
JA does most of his damage on offense and defense in the paint. That's not going to change next season, and we won't see Allen average four or five three-point attempts a game.
However, if he is able to prove that he can knock down a corner three or an open long-range shot from time to time, it would certainly help with the floor spacing with this offense and force opponents to at least have this on their radar when they're preparing to face the Cavs.