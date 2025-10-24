Three things to know as the Cavaliers look to get on the winning track against Nets
The Cleveland Cavaliers end their two-game New York road trip on Friday night when they face off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
A vastly changed Cavs side battled but was outrebounded 48-32, went to the foul line only five times, compared to 19 for the Knicks in the first half, and was unable to contain Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, who combined for 43 points and 25 rebounds to terrorize Cleveland in their 119-111 loss.
However, Cleveland’s latest opponents suffered a similar fate in their opening game, feeling the sting of the Charlotte Hornets in a 136-117 defeat.
Wanting to show off their new-look team, which features five players from the first round, Brooklyn was convincingly humbled by a Charlotte side that had only won 19 games last season.
You can catch the Cavs take on the Nets at 7:00 pm EST on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network App and NBA League Pass.
CAN WE CALL THIS A BOUNCE BACK?
On paper, this should be the easier of the two games from the Cavs’ New York business trip. Even if Kenny Atkinson’s side is still experimenting with different lineups due to injuries, they should still be favorites to tick the win column.
As is already known, Darius Garland and Max Strus are out, with De’Andre Hunter listed as questionable as he still recovers from his knee injury sustained in the preseason. Understandably, at this early stage, the Cavs are in no rush to force him back into the rotation.
Despite a roster littered with youth and raw ability, the Nets found solace in their veterans in the loss to Charlotte on opening night.
Nic Claxton scored 17 points, and Cam Thomas added 15 in the loss. Brooklyn is also without Haywood Highsmith (knee) (knee), Drake Powell (ankle) and Danny Wolf (ankle), so both teams are light. For Cleveland, they will smell blood, but can their second and third-string team rise to the occasion?
BUT ONE PLAYER DOES HAVE TO BOUNCE BACK…
It turned out the bright lights of New York were too much for Jarrett Allen. On one of the most hallowed hardwoods in the NBA, Allen never got into any groove and was unable to assist Donovan Mitchell, who had 31 points and Evan Mobley, who amassed 22 points along with eight boards.
Mustering a meagre four points and four rebounds on a night where Cleveland needed him to crash the boards, get some second chance opportunities and protect the paint, Allen failed the first test.
A player of his ability, his calibre – he’s unlikely not to repeat that performance.
WILL WE SEE MORE OF TYRESE PROCTOR?
Playing more than 15 minutes, rookie Tyrese Proctor showed hustle, didn’t look intimidated by the bright lights of the Garden, and put on a polished performance that will have coach Atkinson pleased with how he handled his NBA debut.
The 6’5” guard moved well without the ball and defended strongly, at times halting the Knicks’ transition, and despite a weakened roster, didn’t get trigger-happy even though, at brief moments, he was presented with chances.
Against a team projected to be languishing near the basement of the standings, could we see more of this promising rookie? Only two games in, this is Atkinson’s chance to give him more minutes before the roster becomes stronger and adjusts as the campaign gets deeper.