Top takeaways from Cleveland Cavaliers preseason loss to Chicago Bulls
The Cleveland Cavaliers ended their first preseason matchup with a narrow 118-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls won the battle on the boards with a 51-32 difference, including a team-leading nine from former Indiana Pacers big Jalen Smith, but Cleveland still showed plenty of signs of life in their first look into the 2025-26 season.
Six Cavs ended the night in double digits, including a familiar face and offseason addition in forward Larry Nance Jr.
Cavs Forward Duo Takes the Spotlight
To no one's surprise, forward Evan Mobley continued to show his giant leaps forward as he took to Cleveland's home floor on Tuesday.
Mobley scored 12 points as he hit a pair of 3-pointers and muscled his way to victory in the post. The fifth-year forward used an expanded arsenal with nearly every shot in the book on Tuesday night, which can only add to his growing case for living up to the massive expectations placed upon him before what could be a defining year for the Cavs. He added six rebounds and two assists while tipping away a quick drive from guard Kevin Huerter.
Still, he wasn't the only bright spot in the Cavs' starting lineup.
Forward De’Andre Hunter, who joined the squad last February in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, added 17 points and brought down seven rebounds as he took up a starting spot.
He used a mix of cuts, fastbreak makes and pull-up jumpers to become a scoring machine for the Cavs. The former Virginia forward made six straight buckets over the span of three quarters, a streak that was only broken off a floater that fell just short of the mark.
Youth Depth off the Bench Shows Promise
The NBA is often defined by who can luck into a few fish in the short term and who can teach themselves to find even more.
Cleveland's ability to find potential diamonds later in the draft and beyond flashed as the trio of Craig Porter Jr., Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Tyrese Proctor combined for 42 points in the preseason bout. Proctor, a second-round selection in this year's draft, was nearly perfect from the floor as she slashed, bobbed and weaved his way to victory.
Porter Jr. hit all five of his three-point attempts, including a few confident heaves in the first and third quarters. Tomlin looked like a decent option off the ball with well-timed cuts and strong finishes. He added three rebounds, including two on offense, while forcing two turnovers in the first half.
Should the three keep showing out on Thursday, the Cavs could be one step closer to feeding themselves for a lifetime with some much-needed long-term depth across the lineup.
The Cavs will head to Chicago to face off against the Bulls at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the United Center. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.