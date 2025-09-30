Three Cleveland Cavaliers additions to look out for during 2025-26 season
New year, same mindset.
For a while, it seemed the Cleveland Cavaliers would live up to the sky-high expectations they placed upon themselves last season. Cleveland racked up 64 wins in the regular season, two away from the franchise record and the most since more than a decade and a half before. Even with a string of hiccups toward the end of the regular season, the Cavs rolled through their schedule and trounced the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
A five game semifinals loss to the Indiana Pacers sent the Cavs back to the drawing board, where they look to build off the recent success of a 2024-25 campaign that saw several individual awards.
While their core remains the same, the Cavaliers will still look a little different than last year. Cleveland added Duke guard Tyrese Proctor, a three-year starter and letter-winner for the Blue Devils, with the 49th pick in this year's NBA Draft. A handful of veteran newcomers, including a familiar hometown face, will join the Cavs' training camp roster before they head off to IMG Academy this week.
They'll join a number of notable mainstays, including the three foundational giants who re-upped with Cleveland last year.
Still, one truth remains the same: the Cavs, at least mentally, may be ready for that one final leap.
"The biggest goal is a championship," Evan Mobley said during Media Day on Monday. "That's the ultimate goal. This year, we're ready for that."
Lonzo Ball
Ball, who suited up for a division rival in the Chicago Bulls last season, was acquired in exchange for forward Isaac Okoro late last June. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in 35 games and 14 starts last season. He signed a two-year, $20 million extension with the Bulls earlier this year, which includes a team option in its second year.
Ball's defense may be one of his biggest strengths from the moment he first steps onto the court for the Cavs. Ball's guard matchups hit 40.6% of their tries from the field and just under 35% of their three-point tries last year.
He utilized his knack for altering passes to average 1.3 steals per game last season, which can only enhance a Cavs defense that tied for second in the playoffs with just under nine steals per contest. On top of his flashy passes and versatility, Ball may be a welcome addition to a Cavaliers roster that saw guard Ty Jerome sign with the Memphis Grizzlies this summer.
Thomas Bryant
Bryant signed a one-year contract with the Cavaliers last week, which added to the revolving door of backup fives they have tried over the last few years. Cleveland has looked to Tristan Thompson, Damian Jones, Robin Lopez and Mamadi Diakite, among others, in the quest to find a backup behind Jarrett Allen in the past.
Still, in theory, Bryant may be the one to put Cleveland's search to rest for good.
The former Indiana Hoosier averaged just under seven points and four rebounds during the 56 regular season games he suited up for one of the Cavs' division rivals last season. He logged minutes in 20 playoff games for a Pacers squad that made their way to an NBA Finals appearance just two years after he hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy with the Denver Nuggets. Most importantly, Bryant can hit the occasional 3-pointer, which can be a solid bonus if he can be a consistent long-range shooter.
Larry Nance Jr.
From Larry, to Larry, to Pete, to Larry again.
The Nance family will continue to build its legacy with the Cavaliers after forward Larry Nance Jr. took his talents back home with a one-year contract in July. While the former Revere High School standout is no stranger to the Cavaliers, he hasn't suited up in a Cavs uniform since 2021. Pete Nance, his younger brother, has played in eight games for the Cavs and in two seasons with the Cleveland Charge.
Nance, who stuck around through the Cavs' rebuilding seasons, set high expectations for the surging squad after suiting up for the Atlanta Hawks last season. He averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game with Atlanta, where he added a near-45% clip from beyond the 3-point line on over three attempts per game. Nance can provide some excellent depth alongside Bryant and fill a number of gaps at the four spot.