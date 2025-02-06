WATCH: Cavaliers Swingman Throws Down Jaw-Dropping Dunk Vs. Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a number of notable highlights throughout the course of their 40-10 start to the season.
This includes a big play this past Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics, when 6-foot-3 Donovan Mitchell posterized 7-foot-2 Kristaps Porziņģis with a monster dunk.
And on Wednesday night, another member of the Wine and Gold added to Cleveland's 2024-25 dunk collection.
During the first half of their contest against the Detroit Pistons, 6-foot-5 Cavaliers swingman Max Strus followed suit by throwing down an impressive jam over 6-foot-10 Pistons center Jalen Duren. A video of the highlight is below.
And here is another angle of the vicious slam, which brought the Cavaliers bench to its feet and left many in disbelief.
During his time in the NBA, Strus has become more well-known for his perimeter shooting prowess than driving to the paint.
For perspective, entering play on Wednesday, the 28-year-old had attempted just 25 shots from inside of five feet compared to 120 attempts from five feet and beyond in his first 22 games played this season. He also averaged just 2.4 drives to the basket per game this season prior to Wednesday night's contest.
Strus played a key role in Cleveland jumping out to a 65-56 lead over the Pistons at halftime. He was one of two Cavaliers to score in double-figures, tallying 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.
The sharpshooter's dunk was truly an outlier in his scoring, as it was his only shot attempt of the first half that was not from beyond the three-point line.
Strus and the Wine and Gold will look to build onto their successful first half, as the team strives for its 41st win of the season.