Evan Mobley's Growth Was On Full Display In Cavaliers Latest Victory

Evan Mobley continues to show why he's one of the Cleveland Cavaliers' most important pieces to success.

Tommy Wild

Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers escaped Texas with a 114-113 victory after nearly giving away the lead to the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter.

The Wine and Gold started the game red hot on offense and road a quick start the rest of the game.

One Cavalier who was especially impressive from the tip through the end of the game was Evan Mobley, who continues to look like the NBA's Most Improved Player.

Mobley's growth and development have been a key narrative for the Cavaliers all season, and that evolution was on full display in Cleveland's victory over the Spurs.

Evan Mobley drives to the basket
Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The All-Star finished the night with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 76 percent (10-for-13) from the floor.

One of the biggest takeaways from this performance was Mobley's continued development of his outside shot. The forward shot 66 percent (4-for-6) from behind the arc, and this is now Mobley's fourth time this season connecting on four or more three-pointers in a game.

One criticism with this, though, is that five of those attempts came in Mobley's 18-point first quarter.

If Mobley is clearly feeling the outside shot, he must get more looks there as the game progresses.

Yes, Mobley put on an impressive offensive performance, but he also put together a more than solid defense night, too.

The Defensive Player of the Year candidate also recorded three blocked shots and one steal against the Spurs.

Mobley's continued development is one reason the Cavaliers are championship contenders this season, and all of the areas he's grown in this season were on full display in San Antonio.

It's wild to think that Kenny Atkinson believes there's still another jump Mobley can take.

