What Does Isaac Okoro's Future Look Like With Cavaliers?
There has been a lot of focus on Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, and lies ahead for them with the Cleveland Cavaliers organization. However, there are other players's futures the front office needs to address over the next few months.
One of those players in Isaac Okoro.
Okoro was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft which makes him a restricted free agent this offseason. Any team can offer him a deal, but the Cavs have the option of matching that contract. Ice has been one of the best league defenders ever since he entered the league. He also had a breakout shooting year connecting on 39 percent of his threes (3.1 attempts a game) last season.
This could make him a highly sought-after player for some teams, but Cleveland reportedly has no interest in losing him.
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire wrote “The Cavs intend to bring him back, though the outside interest is undoubtedly there. The Magic, Hornets, and Wizards are others to keep an eye on, sources told Hoops Wire.”
Even though the Cavs appear to want him back in their rotation next season, that doesn't mean other teams won't check on the situation.
Amico identifies the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards as potential suitors for Okoro which comes after Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times also suggested the Los Angeles Lakers could have interest in the 23-year-old.
Okoro was a key piece for the Cavaliers in the playoffs each of the last two seasons. He’s demonstrated a desire to get better and that’s showing up on the stat sheets. That’s the type of player worth investing in and it’d be smart for the Cavs to re-sign him.