What Would a LeBron James to Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Look Like?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been mentioned quite often in rumors leading up to the NBA trade deadline. With just a few days left for teams to make deals, there are a lot of fans wondering if the Cavaliers might get aggressive.
More than likely, a huge trade is not on the horizon for Cleveland. They have a legitimate NBA Finals team already. Making a blockbuster trade could ruin that chemistry.
Despite the likelihood that the Cavaliers would simply focus on adding better depth, NBA legend Paul Pierce suggested a wild idea.
He urged the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland to pull off a trade to bring LeBron James home once again.
Obviously, that has a miniscule chance of even being considered. It has been reported that James will remain with the Lakers past the trade deadline.
That being said, if James to the Cavaliers was on the table, what could that trade look like?
Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel suggested one trade idea that would land "The King" back home in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: LeBron James, Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, 2030 First-Round Pick Swap, 2031 First-Round Pick
This would be a move by Los Angeles to build around Luka Doncic. Allen would be a big-time addition for them after losing Anthony Davis in the Doncic trade. LeVert, Strus, and Okoro would bring in quality role players to come in off of the bench.
As for the Cavaliers, this owuld be a no-brainer move. James would come in and add more star power alongside Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. He would play the power forward position with Mobley sliding up to center to replace Allen.
Moving on from LeVert, Strus, and Okoro would take some depth away, but Hachimura is a quality player. He would help replace the depth lost by Cleveland in this trade proposal.
Adding James would also make the Cavaliers a much more desirable landing spot for players that reach the buyout market following the trade deadline.
It's not going to happen. James will not be returning to Cleveland barring another completely shocking change of course. However, it's fun to think about this scenario.