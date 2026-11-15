2 Comments That Stood Out Following Cavaliers Surprise Bench Win Over Mavericks

On a day where it felt like the Cleveland Cavaliers were throwing in the towel, unexpected players of the rotation stepped up.

Playing host to the Dallas Mavericks from Rocket Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, the Cavaliers rolled out a starting rotation of guards Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor, forwards Jaylon Tyson and Mario Hezonja and center Thomas Bryant.

Those five filled the void in the usual starting lineup due to a nationwide ground flight stop that caused the Cavaliers to fly back to Cleveland the day of the game.

While many expected the Cavaliers to roll over and suffer a beatdown to the Mavericks with such a large chunk of contributors out for the game, they impressed and went on to win 127-117.

Proctor even recorded his first triple-double of his career.

Here are two standout comments following the impressive win at home:

1. Tyrese Proctor Embraces The Opportunity

Nov 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) celebrates his three-point basket in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Proctor was thrust into the starting lineup and did not disappoint.

He finished the night with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, all while shooting a consistent 10-of-19 from the field. He also knocked down four three-pointers.

The best part about the 22-year-old's game was that he didn't look rushed or uncomfortable out on the court as one of the primary facilitators of Cleveland's offense. He finished with just one turnover on the night and two fouls.

Following the game, he spoke to the media and shared that the team just had to welcome the opportunity to play under such difficult travel circumstances, rather than use it as an excuse.

"It is what it is," he began, "can't do anything about it. Like I said, mentality is just come in and kill tonight, and I thought we did a great job of that. We did a great job of flushing the Miami loss [on Friday]. Obviously, it was a tough game, and we fell short, but like I said, just rallying together and staying together and coming out here and putting a show on tonight."

2. Kenny Atkinson Praises The Depth Built By The Front Office

Nov 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20), head coach Kenny Atkinson, guard Tyrese Proctor (24) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talk in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It isn't every day that a team can be without its entire starting lineup and a few bodies off the bench and still find a way to win.

Yet the Cavaliers did just that.

It's a testament to the players buying into such a culture, but also to the front office for putting talent in little nooks and crannies of the team, so that when situations like this do arise, they aren't handing wins away.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson gave the front office the flowers it deserves following the win.

"Give our front office credit. They find guys," he said. "Like, they bring in guys here, I like them all... they never bring in guys like 'oh this guy,' like no this guy can play for us. So, it is great."

“Give our front office credit. They find guys” - Kenny Atkinson on #Cavs finding and developing young players and it showed Saturday night pic.twitter.com/0GwIhtI152 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 15, 2026

Thomas, Proctor and Hezonja all scored over 20 points in the victory, all while Proctor and Bryant added 11 rebounds each. On the playmaking end, assists were dished out by everyone who played, except Riley Minix, with Proctor leading the way with 10.

Craig Porter Jr., who came off the bench in the win, added nine points, nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal. Even though he wasn't starting, he filled his role perfectly.

And after a few frustrating losses, Saturday reminded the Cavaliers and their faithful that there is something special about this team.

"That's a special win...says a lot about our young guys, really...these guys are impressing," he said. "I was just talking to Koby, we shouldn't be surprised, they've been great from the first day of Training Camp."

#Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson on the reserves stepping up as starters tonight to beat the Mavericks:



"That's a special win...says a lot about our young guys, really...these guys are impressing. I was just talking to Koby, we shouldn't be surprised, they've been great from the first… — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 15, 2026

The Cavaliers return to the floor on Monday, Nov. 16, for a matchup against the Chicago Bulls from Rocket Arena. The two sides will clash at 7:00 p.m. EST.