3 Key Takeaways from Short-Handed Cavs Impressive Triumph Over Mavs

Boy oh boy. Most tuning in to the Cavs game tonight probably didn’t have the highest expectations in the world. The FAA situation that grounded all planes for four hours on Friday set back folks (and sports teams) around the country.

As a result, the team had to fly at 9:00 AM this morning, and Cleveland, as a precaution, decided to sit their four healthy (non-Evan Mobley) starters.

A loss would be understandable, but as long as the guys out there brought the energy, it would be deemed acceptable. Donovan Mitchell even asked for a postponement.

“This is unprecedented”#Cavs, who are scheduled to play the Mavericks at home tomorrow night, are stuck in Miami because of Friday’s nationwide ground stop. They can’t fly until 9 a.m. Saturday. Because of that, Donovan Mitchell wants the game cancelledhttps://t.co/I78HTJWHk8 — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 14, 2026

FORGET ABOUT THAT, they said. How about a 10-point win? Leading wire-to-wire after halftime? Here are my three key takeaways from the most impressive victory of the season for a team that had a rollercoaster week.

1) The Cavs Young Backcourt Is The Future

It was never clear if Meleek Thomas would play a big role from the get-go. Well, as soon as game #3 tipped off and he got out there, he has been invaluable. And just a few games later, as injuries piled up, Tyrese Proctor became part of the rotation. Within the first month, the team has discovered it has two stars in the making.

James Harden (probably) and Donovan Mitchell will continue to start for the team. But the good news is that in this long season, they may not have to be ridden as hard. 82 games is a long campaign, and it’s become very clear that the two young guards can handle large workloads.

Making their first start as a duo, they each thrived off one another.

Proctor with his 24-11-10 triple-double, Thomas with 19 points and four rebounds. They both shot it very efficiently, not going out of their way to jack up shots, but still trying to stay in system. The whole starting lineup being out enabled these two to become the top two options, and they just defeated a Mavericks team with some serious star power.

Cleveland should be thrilled, and these two should be proud of themselves.

2) Please Guarantee Mario Hezonja

There is a chance that when this article is published, Mario Hezonja’s contract will already be guaranteed. The deadline is tomorrow, November 15th.

It was unclear why it was ever set to be so early in the season, but nonetheless, he has played like he wants to be around; the team needs what he brings.

Hezonja poured in a season-high 22 points in his first start against the Mavs, and did so on a highly efficient 9-for-12 shooting. When things threatened to get close, he knocked down some huge jumpers while also making the extra pass to open players inside. After a few games of not playing much, his return to a prominent role had him shining once more.

The 6”8 forward is invaluable to the success of this team, and his second tenure has very much started with a bang.

Make the right choice, Koby Altman. Keep Hezonja around.

3) There Is Some Serious Hunger With This Cavs Team

With the full starting five not playing, it was next man up in Cleveland. From Craig Porter Jr. and Norchad Omier, up through Meleek Thomas, Thomas Bryant, and Tyrese Proctor, all eight available players gave it their all. Seven had big nights.

It taught us something critical.

There is still a hunger to dominate within these players. Does it create concern that the veterans in that starting unit could be part of the problem? Maybe. Does it also create possible solutions where those struggling could be replaced in-game when the situation calls for it? Also yes.

Kenny Atkinson has been known to be stubborn to making changes in-game, but he’s proven a willingness more of late. The bench became the starters and led the team to a crucial victory, while also on a tail end of a back-to-back. That’s no small feat.

Instead of being two games under .500, which most people probably expected coming in, the Cavs are now back to even, sitting at 7-7.

The hunger is there. The narrative does seem to flip after each game, but right now the pendulum is swinging in a positive direction.

Coming Up Next

In the next two games, the Cavs will be at home. They will welcome the Bulls on Monday, and Ty Jerome and the Grizzlies will come to town on Wednesday.