2 Winners & 2 Losers From Cleveland Cavaliers Offseason So Far

The Cleveland Cavaliers offseason has picked up a lot of steam after a slow start. The small forward position had been something of a need for a few years now, with the combination of offensive ability and size not being able to co-exist inside of one player. Mas Strus was the shot-maker. Dean Wade was the stopper.

Now as each of them are with new teams and Peyton Watson and the red-hot Mario Hezonja are in the fold, the team will look a little different, and definitely a fair bit more athletic.

Let’s talk about a few winners and losers on the roster from the moves that have unfolded.

WINNER: Sam Merrill

In position again to play a key role, Sam Merrill is absolutely one of Cleveland’s offseason winners. The sharpshooter who is also an elite charge taker will be back in the fold as the 6th/7th man next season. After earning every bit of the $39 million contract in the summer of 2025, he came back with a career campaign.

The other part of Merrill here is that he’s still here. His name was tossed in a lot of trade rumors, so to see the glue of the team returning is significant. He is one of those players that keeps the defense honest with his constant movement, and does wonders for a guard’s assist tally. Both James Harden and Donovan Mitchell will have inflated states because of #5’s presence.

Look for him to build off a season where he just averaged 13 points per game. Oh yeah, and by the way, the Cavs were 37-15 when Sam played last year.

LOSER: Craig Porter Jr.

Not that he had much of a chance of emerging as a winner here, but Craig Porter Jr. still does not have a defined role in Cleveland. Coming into his fourth year with the team, he has gone in and out of the rotation for the entirety of his tenure.

The reason he’s a loser here is because with Meleek Thomas in the fold now and Tyrese Proctor having a major summer, there is no path to regular minutes. He’ll continue to work his tail off for opportunities, but may not be able to get them. Even still.

WINNER: Kenny Atkinson

The Cavs Head Coach is absolutely an offseason winner. The team added Peyton Watson and Mario Hezonja to give him some new weapons to mess around with. His teams have been known for being strong offensively, and if they want to get back to 2024-25 level, the pieces they acquired should assist.

Atkinson does come into the year sort of on the hot seat after the ECF collapse, but the team improving the roster for him does allow him to now create new approaches and all new plays. It will be exciting to see how he integrates the aforementioned Watson into the fold. There is real size on this team now. That has been missing!

LOSER: Jaylon Tyson

The only reason Jaylon Tyson is seeing this list is because the team improved. The same as CPJ’s name being here. The rising third-year forward was a star in the regular season last year, showing off some nights that he was a real NBA starter.

Adding Peyton Watson all but secures no starting spot on a healthy roster for Tyson. Games like the one against the Sixers with the 39 points speak to the contrary, but he’ll have to settle for what he’ll get. A key reserve role alongside Sam Merrill.

He’ll be plenty ready to shake off the playoff cobwebs, but he’s got to be feeling some kind of way after knowing now the starting spot is clearly not available. Extra work coming.