Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2k27 Ratings Unveiled in New Announcement

Cleveland made a few moves this offseason like bringing in Peyton Watson for Max Strus and trading away Dennis Shroder which means there are some changes to the teams overall.

The Cavaliers are 82 overall as a team in 2K27, which puts them in the top 10 best teams and third in Eastern Conference teams behind the 76ers and reigning NBA Champions in the New York Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell

Sitting at a 93 overall Mitchell leads the team and is the 13th highest overall of the top 100 players in the game.

His best ratings are in his athleticism and outside scoring as he was given 95 speed and a 92 driving dunk and his three point shooting was rated at an 88 which is the second highest on the team with Max Strus no longer there.

James Harden

An 87 overall for the point guard of the team who just signed a massive $97 million extension to stay in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

Harden’s best ratings come in his playmaking and outside scoring. A 95 ball handle rating and an 88 three point puts him next to Donovan Mitchell amongst the teams best shooters.

Evan Mobley

Also an 87 overall, Evan Mobley is looking to make a major jump with the team this season after multiple trade rumors had his name involved over the last season.

Mobley’s game is evolving and NBA 2K sees that, but his overall dropped from the last game as he fell from an 89, but his shooting attributes went up.

Jarrett Allen

Of the big four, Allen sits at the lowest overall at an 85. 2K has improved his shooting numbers by a large margin as he now has an 80 overall mid range and a 63 three point rating, you might hit a few threes in your games.

Allen’s ratings may not be the best, but his badges make up for it as he carries 22 badges that improve his rebounding and inside scoring.

Peyton Watson

The newest Cavalier joins the team at a 79 overall. A four overall jump from 2K26 as his role with the Nuggets last year was increased after a Nikola Jokic injury led to him averaging over 20 points a game.

If you are wondering what Watson brings to the Cavs, 2K has his defense and shot making ability as the best parts of his game.

Other Notable Players

Sam Merrill is the next highest player off the bench at a 77 with the team’s highest three point rating at 91.

Jaylon Tyson is a 76 with his shooting being his best attributes. Another new player Mario Hezonja comes in at a 74 in his return to the NBA.

Rookies Meleek Thomas and Ernest Udeh Jr. are 70 and 68 in their first NBA 2K.

Thomas' best attributes are his shooting and playmaking while Udeh’s best are his defense and athleticism.

At release, the Cleveland Cavaliers look to be a problem in 2K, now can they translate that to real success this season?