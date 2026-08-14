Why Sam Merrill is Cavs Most Underrated Weapon

Coming into the league as the last pick of his draft class, Sam Merrill had a chip on his shoulder from the get-go. He played sparingly as a rookie, though he was fortunate to spend that campaign with the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The next few years were tough with injuries and multiple trades. After being cut by the Kings in the 2022 preseason, he landed with the Cleveland Charge. By the end of the season, he was on a guaranteed deal. Fast forward to summer 2025 and he had been signed to a four-year deal.

Even coming off the best season of his pro career, Sam Merrill can still be seen as underrated. Let’s discuss.

The Cavs Win When Merrill Plays

Plain and simple, the Cavs are a much better basketball team when Sam Merrill is in the lineup. In the 52 games he played in last year, they went 37-15. If he appeared in every contest, that’s a 58/59 win pace. The team went just 15-15 in his absence, and it showed how critical he was.

Averaging nearly 13 points per game while hitting 42% of his threes and leading the team in charges drawn, the Utah State product was everywhere. The play where he took an aggressive elbow from Ausar Thompson (resulting in a charge) helped turn the tide in Game 7 of last year’s playoff series with the Pistons.

Donovan Mitchell is the team’s motor. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are the finishers. But it’s Merrill who provides floor spacing and constant movement. Playing heavily off screens, he’s found where he needs to be at all times. The 6’4 guard is perhaps the most underrated perimeter defender on the team, too.

Sam Merrill puts the clamps on defense and Donovan Mitchell finishes the break before the half 👏pic.twitter.com/zYysXMRn1n — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationCP) March 12, 2026

There was a choice the Cavs had to make between Merrill and Ty Jerome in that 2025 offseason. They opted for Sam, and he has been proving them right at every turn.

Gravity

Merrill isn’t going to shoot threes at the same volume as Stephen Curry or Damian Lillard. Nobody expects him to. But this is one of the most accurate marksmen in the association. 2025-26 marked the first time he was able to knock in 3+ triples per game on average. If he had been just a little healthier and not had problems with the thumb on his shooting hand, it could have been closer to 4.0.

The underratedness when we talk about #5 is that he’s generated few headlines this summer. A lot of folks have been talking about what the Cavs boast talentwise, and almost nobody has mentioned the best shooter on the squad. He’s been lost in the shuffle of the LeBron sweepstakes and constant trade rumors as the team tried to acquire another big wing.

He goes about his business and comes ready to play every game. Even on an off-shooting night, the gravity that Merrill generates still goes a long way towards keeping the offense flowing.

He’ll get his followers when the season gets going. This is a player that’s a massive part of the culture. It’s Merrill Mania. And it’s in Cleveland.